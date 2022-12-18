RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 70,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $59.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

