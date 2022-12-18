RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

