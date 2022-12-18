RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.84 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $215.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $298.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.57 and its 200 day moving average is $220.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

