RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $175.54 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.77.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.