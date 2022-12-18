RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,338 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

