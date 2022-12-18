RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,923 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.03 and its 200 day moving average is $392.80.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

