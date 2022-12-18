Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $0.66.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years.

Saga Communications Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.36.

SGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saga Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Saga Communications worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

