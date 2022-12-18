Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $266.12 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.