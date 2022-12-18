Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

