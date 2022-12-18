Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 3,990 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital World Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

