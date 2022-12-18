Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,899 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99.

