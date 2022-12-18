SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.99

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.99 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 155 ($1.90). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 156.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 173,124 shares changing hands.

SDI Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.98. The stock has a market cap of £160.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,956.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.21.

Get SDI Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SDI Group news, insider Mike Creedon sold 602,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £993,506.25 ($1,218,876.52).

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.