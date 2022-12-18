Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,248 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

