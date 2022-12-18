Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,852 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.3% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

