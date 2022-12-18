Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 1,611 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.62 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

