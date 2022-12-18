Secure Asset Management LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.0% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 965,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 4.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

