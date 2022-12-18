Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 126,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp cut their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $134.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day moving average is $157.37. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

