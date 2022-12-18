Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 925 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Chevron by 26.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 42,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 240.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.15.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

