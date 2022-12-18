Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Drops By 10.5%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Shares of CLVRW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Institutional Trading of Clever Leaves

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,638 shares during the quarter. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

