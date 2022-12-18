Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Decreases By 10.6%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $447.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.56.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
