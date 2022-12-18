Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 705 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $461.45 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.76.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

