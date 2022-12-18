Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,882 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

