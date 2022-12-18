Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.