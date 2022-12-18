SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,144 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,649,000 after buying an additional 305,281 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

