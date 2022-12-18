SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

