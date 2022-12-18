Sterling Manor Financial LLC Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after acquiring an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.14.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

