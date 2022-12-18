Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 614,749 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,665,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

KIE opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

