Sterling Manor Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,530 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SRLN stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.