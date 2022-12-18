Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Genpact accounts for about 0.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth $30,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 49.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,685. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genpact Price Performance

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Genpact stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

