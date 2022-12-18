Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93.

