Sterling Manor Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,384 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Hershey makes up approximately 0.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.3% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 31.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.65 and its 200-day moving average is $224.49. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $185.72 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.