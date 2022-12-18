Stillwater Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

