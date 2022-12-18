Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 4,021 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

