Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.19.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at $85,333,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,819 shares of company stock worth $1,115,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.48 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

