Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,853,000 after purchasing an additional 231,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $134.77 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day moving average is $157.37. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.