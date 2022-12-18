Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 10,633 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

