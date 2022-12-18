Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $112.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.22 and a 200 day moving average of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

