Suzano S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.323 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Suzano has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Suzano to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

NYSE SUZ opened at $9.63 on Friday. Suzano has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Suzano by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 1,626.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

