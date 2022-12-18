Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Synaptics by 182.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Synaptics by 54.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $3,756,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.0 %

Synaptics stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $296.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

