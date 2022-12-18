T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 142,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,138,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

