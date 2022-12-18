TAP Consulting LLC Has $263,000 Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $116.57 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $129.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.91.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

