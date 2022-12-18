Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $555.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.12. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.89%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

