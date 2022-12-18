Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,057 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 386.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,203,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,373 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TECK opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

