Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,178 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,089,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after acquiring an additional 875,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 351,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 316,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $6,065,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

