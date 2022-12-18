Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $2.60. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

