Terran Coin (TRR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $34.77 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Terran Coin has a market cap of $34.77 million and approximately $497,338.88 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00008782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

