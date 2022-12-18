Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 116,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 751,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.04 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

