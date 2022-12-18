Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 229.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.91.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $150.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.07. The firm has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.04 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

