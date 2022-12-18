The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

