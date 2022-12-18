The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 82.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,182.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 90,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,171,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $323.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The stock has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

